Indian Finance Minister praises PM for improving BD-India relations







Nirmala Sitharaman praised this in the bilateral meeting of the Finance Ministers of Bangladesh and India. A bilateral meeting was held between Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India.



This information came in a circular sent from the office of the Finance Ministry on Tuesday.

According to the notification, at the beginning of the meeting, the Finance Minister of India welcomed the Finance Minister of Bangladesh. The Finance Ministers of the two countries discussed bilateral economic cooperation in detail.



Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal said, "India's relations with Bangladesh are very strong and friendly. Recalling India's cooperation in the Liberation War of 1971, he said, India's name is closely associated with our great Liberation War. The three names of Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and India are closely associated with the Liberation War." India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in improving relations between Bangladesh and India and the overall socio-economic development of Bangladesh. At the same time, she expressed the hope of working together by identifying the areas of mutual cooperation in the economy of the two countries.