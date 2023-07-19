Doctors get back to work after Central Hospital physicians get bail







Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, head of the Association of Surgeons, announced that physicians would be resuming their private practice after the two central hospital doctors were granted bail.



"We have come to know that two detained doctors have been granted bail. We are withdrawing our programme for the time being," he said on Tuesday. �bdnews24.com

