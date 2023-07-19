Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Doctors get back to work after Central Hospital physicians get bail

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Doctors across the country have called off a two-day suspension on patient visits in their private chambers to protest the arrests of two physicians over the deaths of a mother and her newborn at Dhaka's Central Hospital.

Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, head of the Association of Surgeons, announced that physicians would be resuming their private practice after the two central hospital doctors were granted bail.

"We have come to know that two detained doctors have been granted bail. We are withdrawing our programme for the time being," he said on Tuesday.    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian Finance Minister praises PM for improving BD-India relations
Doctors get back to work after Central Hospital physicians get bail
Two Central Hospital doctors get bail
EU Spl Rep for HR due on July 24
Matarbari Power Plant likely to go into operation in Jan
All five AL nominated candidates defeated in Sylhet's UP polls
Step down, hand over power to neutral govt, Fakhrul tells AL
BNP’s victory march turns as defeat march, says Quader


Latest News
Situation may worsen in August, September, experts say
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft