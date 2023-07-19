Video
Two Central Hospital doctors get bail

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday granted bail to Shahzadi Mustarshida Sultana and Muna Shaha in a case filed over the deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her newborn at Central Hospital in the capital.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Sohag Uddin passed the order after a hearing on a bail petition.
The bail order came when doctors at private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres are observing a two-day strike from Monday demanding the release of the two physicians.
Dhaka's Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court also earlier rejected their bail prayers by considering the depth of offences brought against them. On June 15 the two doctors gave confessional statements before two separate magistrates.
 
The court then sent them to jail after rejecting their bail petitions.

Akhi died on June 18, eight days after the death of her newborn baby. On June 14, her husband Yakub filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station, accusing the doctors concerned and the Central Hospital of botched C-section and fraud.

The accused falsely promised the patient and her family before the procedure that a doctor named Sanjukta Saha was at the hospital, said the complaint.


