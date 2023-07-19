EU Spl Rep for HR due on July 24







At the invitation of the government of Bangladesh, Gilmore likely to stay here for 4 days, however, during his stay in Dhaka, Gilmore will visit the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar and hold meetings with concerned government officials over the Rohingya issues, Foreign Ministry official said.



"He will hold a series of meetings with government officials and other stakeholders to discuss human rights issues," he added.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam invited Gilmore to visit Bangladesh, however, during his (Shahriar Alam's) series meetings with the EU officials and Gilmore in Brussels (in the first week of May), Shahriar invited him to visit Dhaka and see the situation on the ground here.



The Special Representative has a broad, flexible mandate, which provides the possibility of adapting to evolving geopolitical circumstances.



