Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

EU Spl Rep for HR due on July 24

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Diplomatic Correspondent

European Union's Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, is scheduled to visit Bangladesh from July 24 to enhance the effectiveness and visibility of EU human rights policy here and Rohingya issues.

At the invitation of the government of Bangladesh, Gilmore likely to stay here for 4 days, however, during his stay in Dhaka, Gilmore will visit the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar and hold meetings with concerned government officials over the Rohingya issues, Foreign Ministry official said.

"He will hold a series of meetings with government officials and other stakeholders to discuss human rights issues," he added.
 
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam invited Gilmore to visit Bangladesh, however, during his (Shahriar Alam's) series meetings with the EU officials and Gilmore in Brussels (in the first week of May), Shahriar invited him to visit Dhaka and see the situation on the ground here.

The Special Representative has a broad, flexible mandate, which provides the possibility of adapting to evolving geopolitical circumstances.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian Finance Minister praises PM for improving BD-India relations
Doctors get back to work after Central Hospital physicians get bail
Two Central Hospital doctors get bail
EU Spl Rep for HR due on July 24
Matarbari Power Plant likely to go into operation in Jan
All five AL nominated candidates defeated in Sylhet's UP polls
Step down, hand over power to neutral govt, Fakhrul tells AL
BNP’s victory march turns as defeat march, says Quader


Latest News
Situation may worsen in August, September, experts say
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft