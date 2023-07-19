Matarbari Power Plant likely to go into operation in Jan







Meanwhile, the boiler of the plant had been fired on June 3.



In the meantime nearly four lakh tonnes of coal have already arrived in the project site.

Commercial production will start in January and 600MW electricity will be produced from the plant. Another 600MW is expected to be added by March 2024.



The CPGCBL had developed a jetty for the plant. After the completion of the first jetty at the Matarbari power plant, the commercial cargo ship named Venus Triumph arrived on December 29 in 2020, paving the way for the transportation of various parts of the power plant by subsequent ships.



The power plant had been built adjacent to the sea, which will not be affected by cyclone or tide, as a-14 meter above sea level embankment was constructed and the power plant is located inside the dam keeping in mind the highest tide in Bangladesh at a height of 10 meters.



The Matarbari project involves building a coal-fired power plant with the capacity of generating 1,200MW and affiliated facilities over a period of seven years with the funding provided by JICA. Japan's Sumitomo, Toshiba, and IHI are collaborating as a consortium to implement the project, with POSCO E&C subcontracted to construct the major part of the plant.



As part of its commitment to supporting the region's economy, POSCO E&C has employed some 4,000 local workers daily on average.



Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the construction of the coal-powered plant began in March 2020 and proceeded without delay. CPGCBL, a state-owned enterprise of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, developed the project at a cost of Tk 51,854.88 crore.



Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) in a meeting held on November 23 in 2021 cleared the first revision of Matarbari 1,200MW project, raising its cost by Tk 15,870 crore and extending the deadline up to December 2026 from June 2023.



