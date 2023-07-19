All five AL nominated candidates defeated in Sylhet's UP polls







On Monday polling was held from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm in the Union Parishad elections. After the counting of votes, the private results were announced at night.



According to the sources of the returning officer's office, independent candidates of BNP in Biswanath Alankari and Daulatpur unions, Awami League's rebel candidates in Ramapasha and Dewkalash unions, and independent candidate in Biswanath Sadar union have won.

