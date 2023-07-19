

Step down, hand over power to neutral govt, Fakhrul tells AL



Speaking before the start of the march programme from Gabtali he urged the government to step down and dissolve parliament by handing over power to a neutral government.



BNP and like-minded political parties held the first programme to press home their one-point demand to 'remove Awami League from power and form a neutral government' in all metropolitan cities and district towns of the country.

As part of their one-point movement, BNP and like-minded political parties and alliances are set to stage road marches across the country, including the capital, on Tuesday.



About the by-polls to Dhaka-17, Fakhrul said, Election Commission (EC) again staged a farce in the name of by-polls on Monday.

Fakhrul said, 'The polling stations were empty but the worthless and subservient EC showed 11 per cent voter turnout. It's a matter of shame."



Criticising the silent role of police while a parliamentary candidate was attacked by the ruling party activists in front of a polling station he said, "Hero Alam, a non-political personality, was beaten and driven out of the polling station is not a symbol of democracy of the country."



He said along with 36 other opposition parties they have started a new journey for the restoration of democracy through the march programme.



"We'll achieve victory and form a people's government by deafening the monster government by realising our one-point demand," BNP Secretary General added. Fakhrul said that the people of entire Bangladesh have woken up to get back their lost rights and get rid of the misrule of the Awami League government.



He urged the government to step down and dissolve parliament by handing over power to a neutral government.



Fakhrul formally inaugurated the programme at about 11:20am and it ended at the Roy Saheb Bazar intersection at about 4:00pm.



At the ending point at the Roy Saheb Bazar they also organized a rally, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, party's Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman and Dhaka Metropolitand South Convener were speak among others.



Alongside the BNP, Ganatantra Mancha, 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samomona Jote, the Liberal Democratic Party, Gonoforum and People's Party, Labour Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad Gonotantrik Bam Oikya, Samomona Gonotantrik Peshajibi Jote and Sadaran Chhatra Odhikar Sanrakshan Parishad also marched in the city's different areas.



When the march reached Mirpur's Govt Bangla College around 11:45 am, some youths, reportedly members of the Chhatra League, attacked them, resulting in a clash, witnesses said. Later, brickbats were thrown targeting each other. A motorcycle and a bicycle were also burned during the clash. Later, police brought the situation under control.



As part of the first programme to realise the one-point demand, he also announced a two-day countrywide march programme for July 18 and 19.



On Wednesday BNP will also march from Uttara's Abdullahpur to Jatrabari from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The other opposition parties and alliances will also observe the programme in the capital on the same day.



