

BNP’s victory march turns as defeat march, says Quader



Quader also called BNP's road march as a 'defeat march'.



Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, made these remarks during the peace and development rally of the ruling party in front of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

In his address as the chief guest at the peace rally, he asked to BNP leader, "What did BNP get from the European Union (delegation)? Did they get a caretaker government? Or Sheikh Hasina's resignation? Or the resignation of the government? BNP got nothing," Quader said.



"Sheikh Hasina has no reason to resign from the post of Prime Minister. She will lead the election as the Prime Minister, just like in other countries," he added.



Quader also said, "We informed the Europeans and Americans that we want peace before, after, and during the election. Nobody wants a caretaker government except BNP. They (BNP) still believe that they can bring their like-minded partisan caretaker government, as they did in 2001 and 2006. However, the caretaker government system has been abolished by the Supreme Court of the country. We didn't remove that system."



"We will conduct the election according to the constitution. There is no other way. AL government will not budge an inch from the constitution as the party will not bow down to anyone," he added.



AL General Secretary stated that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed their road march is a victory march, but the ruling party considers it a defeat march.



The AL peace rally started at 3:45 pm in the afternoon while Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi was in the chair and General Secretary Humayun Kabir moderated it.



AL Presidium Members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Relief and Disaster Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain were present on the rally stage.



Leaders and activists of the ruling AL and it associate bodies started gathering in front of the venue at around 1:30 pm from different areas of the city ignoring heat weather to join their 'peace and development procession'. Then the first phase of the two-day rally started at 3:45 pm on Tuesday at the IEB.



After the rally, procession started from outside the IEB towards Dhanmondi-32. The procession passed Shahbagh, Kataban, Science Laboratory, and Kalabagan to reach Dhanmondi-32.



On Wednesday, the rally will be held at Tejgaon's Satrasta intersection, followed by a procession led by the Dhaka North city AL to Mohakhali. The rally will pass Satrasta, Tibet, Nabisco, and Mohakhali Bus Terminal.



The Dhaka District AL is also holding the peace and development procession outside the city on both days.



On this day, AL's peace and development procession programme was held in all districts and cities under Rajshahi, Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions.



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday commented that BNP got nothing during the visit of European Union and United States delegation. He mentioned that BNP has no outcome from their talks with the European Union and US delegates.Quader also called BNP's road march as a 'defeat march'.Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, made these remarks during the peace and development rally of the ruling party in front of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.In his address as the chief guest at the peace rally, he asked to BNP leader, "What did BNP get from the European Union (delegation)? Did they get a caretaker government? Or Sheikh Hasina's resignation? Or the resignation of the government? BNP got nothing," Quader said."Sheikh Hasina has no reason to resign from the post of Prime Minister. She will lead the election as the Prime Minister, just like in other countries," he added.Quader also said, "We informed the Europeans and Americans that we want peace before, after, and during the election. Nobody wants a caretaker government except BNP. They (BNP) still believe that they can bring their like-minded partisan caretaker government, as they did in 2001 and 2006. However, the caretaker government system has been abolished by the Supreme Court of the country. We didn't remove that system.""We will conduct the election according to the constitution. There is no other way. AL government will not budge an inch from the constitution as the party will not bow down to anyone," he added.AL General Secretary stated that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed their road march is a victory march, but the ruling party considers it a defeat march.The AL peace rally started at 3:45 pm in the afternoon while Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi was in the chair and General Secretary Humayun Kabir moderated it.AL Presidium Members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Relief and Disaster Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain were present on the rally stage.Leaders and activists of the ruling AL and it associate bodies started gathering in front of the venue at around 1:30 pm from different areas of the city ignoring heat weather to join their 'peace and development procession'. Then the first phase of the two-day rally started at 3:45 pm on Tuesday at the IEB.After the rally, procession started from outside the IEB towards Dhanmondi-32. The procession passed Shahbagh, Kataban, Science Laboratory, and Kalabagan to reach Dhanmondi-32.On Wednesday, the rally will be held at Tejgaon's Satrasta intersection, followed by a procession led by the Dhaka North city AL to Mohakhali. The rally will pass Satrasta, Tibet, Nabisco, and Mohakhali Bus Terminal.The Dhaka District AL is also holding the peace and development procession outside the city on both days.On this day, AL's peace and development procession programme was held in all districts and cities under Rajshahi, Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions.