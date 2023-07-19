Japanese Trade Minister to arrive on July 23







He will attend the Bangladesh-Japan Trade Summit in Dhaka on July 23 and will have separate meetings with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.



"The visit will remain focused on economic cooperation," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said. He said the Japanese Minister will also experience travelling Metro Rail from Uttara North Metro Station on July 24.

The Japanese Minister is likely to discuss the findings of a joint study on signing the proposed EPA for boosting trade and investment between the two countries. Nishimura is also scheduled to hold meetings with members of the Japanese Commerce and Industry Association in Dhaka (JCIAD).



Earlier, during a visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan from April 25 to 28 this year, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida welcomed the successful conduct of the first meeting of the Joint Study Group on the possibility of a Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) in April 2023 and expected its steady progress.



They also welcomed the signing of the Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement with a view to promoting further cooperation between the respective Customs Administrations, the Foreign Ministry official said.



