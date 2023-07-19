Press Appellate Board directs Dhaka DC to issue declaration of 3 vernacular dailies







The Press Appellate Board of Bangladesh Press Council on Tuesday ordered the Dhaka Deputy Commissioner (DC) to immediately issue the declaration of three newspapers namely- Dainik Provatbela, Dainik Janatar Bangla and Dainik Proshan Sangbad.After disposing three separate appeals filed by the owners of three newspapers against the DC order, the three members Appellate Board led by Chairman Justice Nizamul Haque Nasim came up with the order.Two other members of the board are Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also editor of the Daily Observer, and Kawser Ahammed, also joint secretary to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.The Appellate Board order paved the way to get declaration of the newspapers, lawyers concerned opined.Earlier, the Dhaka DC rejected the applications for issuing declarations of the newspapers. Being rejected by the DC, the authorities of the newspapers filed separate appeals with the Press Appellate Board of the Bangladesh Press Council challenging the DC order.After concluding hearing on the appeals, the three members board of the press council directed the DC to issue the declaration on behalf of the new dailies.