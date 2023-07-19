CUET launches tree plantation programme

CHATTOGRAM, July 18: Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) launched tree plantation programme on Tuesday adjacent to the pre-engineering building of the university under the slogan "Planting trees and taking care, building a healthy generation country".

The programme was inaugurated by the CUET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam.

1,000 fruit trees gifted to CUET by Member of Parliament of Chattogram-6 (Raozan) ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury were planted in various places of the campus and the saplings were distributed among the teachers, officials and employees living in the residential area.