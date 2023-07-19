Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

CUET launches tree plantation programme

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 18: Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) launched tree plantation programme on Tuesday adjacent to the pre-engineering building of the university under the slogan "Planting trees and taking care, building a healthy generation country".
The programme was inaugurated by the CUET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam.
1,000 fruit trees gifted to CUET by Member of Parliament of Chattogram-6 (Raozan) ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury were planted in various places of the campus and the saplings were distributed among the teachers, officials and employees living in the residential area.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CUET launches tree plantation programme
3 dailies get declaration thru Press Appellate Board verdict
RAB arrests a fugitive convict in city
Govt gradually increasing healthcare facilities for dengue patients: DGHS
73 more C-19 cases reported
JU official allegedly  grabbed building depriving co-owner
Sajjadul collects AL nomination form
Teachers stage sit-in for nationalisation of secondary schools


Latest News
Situation may worsen in August, September, experts say
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft