3 dailies get declaration thru Press Appellate Board verdict





Press Appellate Board and Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) Chairman Justice Md Nizamul Huq Nasim and two other members of the board as well as the BPC Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and Kawser Ahmed on Tuesday unanimously gave the verdict urging the Dhaka District Magistrate to give declaration to the three newspapers, said a BPC press release here.

The new newspapers published from Dhaka are: The Daily Provatbela, Dainik Janatar Bangla and Dainik Prodhan Sangbad.

The full verdict on the appeals will be published soon, the release said. �BSS

Three new dailies have got declaration following the verdict of Press Appellate Board on three separate pleas lodged against the rejection of applications, seeking declaration, by Dhaka District Magistrate.Press Appellate Board and Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) Chairman Justice Md Nizamul Huq Nasim and two other members of the board as well as the BPC Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and Kawser Ahmed on Tuesday unanimously gave the verdict urging the Dhaka District Magistrate to give declaration to the three newspapers, said a BPC press release here.The new newspapers published from Dhaka are: The Daily Provatbela, Dainik Janatar Bangla and Dainik Prodhan Sangbad.The full verdict on the appeals will be published soon, the release said. �BSS