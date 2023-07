Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a life-term fugitive convict from the city's Mohammadpur area on Tuesday.

The arrestee is identified as Md Kamal, 28, son of Md Islam, a resident of city`s Mohammadpur area.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-2 conducted a drive in Taj Mahal Road area and arrested him, RAB-2 sources said. Md Kamal is reportedly a professional drug trader. �BSS