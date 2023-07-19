Govt gradually increasing healthcare facilities for dengue patients: DGHS





"Dengue situation is gradually deteriorating as a large numbers of people are being infected everyday across the country," director general of health services Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told BSS on Tuesday.

The DGHS chief's comments came as the dengue so far infected 24,000 people and killed 127 since January this year while everyday hospitals in the capital and other major cities are getting hundreds of patients making the health service centers overcrowded with dengue patients.

As part of expansion of healthcare facilities, he said, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) hospital at Mohakhali with 800-bed capacity has been dedicated for ensuring medical facilities to treat dengue infected people.

Referring to the situation of state-run Mugda Hospital and College, Alam said, "Mugda hospital is struggling to tackle increased number of patients as on an average more than 500 patients are coming everyday for treatment in this hospital where the 500 patients have already get admitted. "Only yesterday (Monday) a total of 536 patients came to the hospital with dengue fever," the DG said.



The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is constantly mapping overall dengue situation and it is taking initiative accordingly to expand treatment facilities to handle the mosquito-borne disease."Dengue situation is gradually deteriorating as a large numbers of people are being infected everyday across the country," director general of health services Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told BSS on Tuesday.The DGHS chief's comments came as the dengue so far infected 24,000 people and killed 127 since January this year while everyday hospitals in the capital and other major cities are getting hundreds of patients making the health service centers overcrowded with dengue patients.As part of expansion of healthcare facilities, he said, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) hospital at Mohakhali with 800-bed capacity has been dedicated for ensuring medical facilities to treat dengue infected people.Referring to the situation of state-run Mugda Hospital and College, Alam said, "Mugda hospital is struggling to tackle increased number of patients as on an average more than 500 patients are coming everyday for treatment in this hospital where the 500 patients have already get admitted. "Only yesterday (Monday) a total of 536 patients came to the hospital with dengue fever," the DG said.Mugda hospital is facing huge problems to provide treatment facilities to a large number of patients, the health service chief said adding, "Shonir Akhra, Jatrabari, Sabujbagh, Kadamtali, Basabo and Rampura have turned in to highly dengue-prone areas in Dhaka city. �BSS