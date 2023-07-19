Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Govt gradually increasing healthcare facilities for dengue patients: DGHS

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is constantly mapping overall dengue situation and it is taking initiative accordingly to expand treatment facilities to handle the mosquito-borne disease.
"Dengue situation is gradually deteriorating as a large numbers of people are being infected everyday across the country," director general of health services Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told BSS on Tuesday.
The DGHS chief's comments came as the dengue so far infected 24,000 people and killed 127 since January this year while everyday hospitals in the capital and other major cities are getting hundreds of patients making the health service centers overcrowded with dengue patients.
As part of expansion of healthcare facilities, he said, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) hospital at Mohakhali with 800-bed capacity has been dedicated for ensuring medical facilities to treat dengue infected people.     
Referring to the situation of state-run Mugda Hospital and College, Alam said, "Mugda hospital is struggling to tackle increased number of patients as on an average more than 500 patients are coming everyday for treatment in this hospital where the 500 patients have already get admitted. "Only yesterday (Monday) a total of 536 patients came to the hospital with dengue fever," the DG said.
Mugda hospital is facing huge problems to provide treatment facilities to a large number of patients, the health service chief said adding, "Shonir Akhra, Jatrabari, Sabujbagh, Kadamtali, Basabo and Rampura have turned in to highly dengue-prone areas in Dhaka city.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CUET launches tree plantation programme
3 dailies get declaration thru Press Appellate Board verdict
RAB arrests a fugitive convict in city
Govt gradually increasing healthcare facilities for dengue patients: DGHS
73 more C-19 cases reported
JU official allegedly  grabbed building depriving co-owner
Sajjadul collects AL nomination form
Teachers stage sit-in for nationalisation of secondary schools


Latest News
Situation may worsen in August, September, experts say
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft