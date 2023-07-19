73 more C-19 cases reported





Bangladesh has recorded 73 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,730.The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,465 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.As many as 1,605 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.55 per cent.Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 54.Another 87 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,581.The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent.�bdnews24.com