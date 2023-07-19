Video
JU official allegedly  grabbed building depriving co-owner

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
JU Correspondent

A co-owner of a newly-constructed building brought an allegation of illegally occupying the house against Deputy Registrar of Jahangirnagar University (JU).
The victim, Rafiqul Islam, made the allegation at a press conference in JU Journalists' Association on Tuesday.
The victim Rafiqul Islam is an immigrant. He lives in Germany.
The accused, Tariqul Islam, is Deputy Registrar of Jahangirnagar University.
Rafiqul claimed said that Tariqul and he jointly constructed a six-storey building on condition of fifty-fifty per cent share.
"After completing the construction of the building, Tariqul is now demanding an excess of Tk 79 lakh for handing over my portion to me," he added.
Tariqul Islam denied the allegation. He said, "I have spent more Tk 2.03 crore for the construction. Without taking the construction cost, I cannot hand over his portion to him."


