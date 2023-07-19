Video
Netrokona-4 By-Poll

Sajjadul collects AL nomination form

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Tuesday started selling party nomination forms for the by-election of Netrokona-4 constituency.
On the first day, former Senior Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office and former Chairman of Bangladesh Biman Sajjadul Hassan collected the party nomination form from party president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital.
Sajjadul Hassan also the member of AL's Information and Research Affairs Sub-committee.
AL nomination forms sale and submission will continue on Wednesday (July 19) until 5:00 pm.
After collecting party nomination form while talking to journalists Sajjadul Hassan said, "My late father Akhlakul Hossain Ahmed was a loyal companion of Bangabandhu. My father became a member of the Provincial Council from the then Mohanganj-Barhatta constituency in the 1970 elections by getting nomination from the Awami League."
Regarding the promise for the people of the constituency, he said, "I and my family have always worked for the welfare of the people. Awami League has played a major role behind all the achievements of Bangladesh. I believe in the political ideals of Bangabandhu and the party. Sheikh Hasina always says to work for the welfare of people. Of course I will always work for the welfare of people."
The by-election in Netrokona-4 parliament seat became necessary following death of Rebecca Momin, MP, of ruling AL.
As per the schedule of the Election Commission, candidates can submit their nomination papers till July 24. Nominations will be scrutinised on July 25, and nominations can be withdrawn till July 31.
Voting will take place from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on September 2 without a break, using paper
ballots.


