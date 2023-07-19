

Makers of first sari from banana fibre meet PM



The Prime Minister spoke to everyone and inquired about them, according to a release from the PM's Press Wing.



At this time, Anjali Devi of Moulvibazar, the artisan of the saris, showed the sarees to the Prime Minister.

Then the Prime Minister took the hand of Radhavati Devi, the weaver of the first sari made from the fibers of the banana tree, and took her in front of the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She took pictures with everyone there.



Later, the Prime Minister gifted all the team members, who made saris, jewellery and bags from banana fibre.

