Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:37 PM
Home Editorial

Nationalise secondary education

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir,

The teachers are continuing their sit-in programme in front of the National Press Club of the capital to press their demand for the nationalisation of secondary education. This programme has continued for the last few days responding to the call of the Bangladesh Teachers' Association. There are 20 thousand 960 secondary level educational institutions in the country. In contrast, there are 684 government educational institutions.

All education needs to be nationalized, not just secondary education. This will ensure education for all. Teachers will also end their long-standing plight.

According to an American study, 20 percent of quality education depends on conducive learning environment and infrastructural facilities. But 85 percent of quality education depends on the teachers.
 
Therefore, the government should nationalize all educational institutions, including secondary education, and take initiatives to provide teachers with standard salaries and allowances.

Md Maruf Hassan Bhiuyan
Feni



