Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:37 PM
Home Editorial

Bangladesh edges up toward BRICS

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

Bangladesh now seems to be one step ahead of joining the BRICS, better known as an economic group of the world's five fastest growing economies-- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

According to a report published in this daily on Tuesday, the cabinet ratified the agreement for Bangladesh's formal participation in the 'New Development Bank (NDB)', established by the BRICS states.

Earlier, in 2021, Bangladesh became the first NDB's member as an outsider of the bloc along with United Arab Emirates (UAE). Egypt joined it in early this year as the eighth member.   

Understandably, Bangladesh could greatly benefit from the multilateral development bank. It is evident when Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain during the ratification disclosed that several projects worth over Tk 600 crore are already in the pipeline with the finance from the NDB.

Earlier, in May, a high-level NDB delegation visited Dhaka and assured of financing at least eight development projects in the fields of clean energy and energy efficiency, transportation, water and sanitation, environmental protection, social and digital infrastructure. The first installment of NDB funding is expected within the current fiscal year, as per a source of the Economic Relations Division (ERD).

What is more important is that NDB has been working on an alternative currency akin to dollar which aims to mitigate dollar crunch in the BRICS member countries. Another advantage is that NDB has no restrictions in funding the fossil fuel related energy projects like other lending agencies such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Banks (ADB).

Initially, NDB was set up in 2015 by the then four BRICS members with the purpose of mobilizing resources for infrastructure development in emerging markets and developing countries.

Bangladesh's membership in NDB has not only opened up new windows for its funding sources, but it also offered new opportunities to share knowledge, experience and innovation among the BRICS member countries. As a result, each member state could reap dividend from their joint efforts.  

BRICS is a like-minded economic group which was launched in 2001. It is now expected to collectively dominate the global economy by 2050. More than 42 percent world's population currently live in BRICS states with the bloc covering around 18 percent of global trading.

We believe that this is a prudent and timely decision for Bangladesh to join BRICS and its financing arm, NDB. Bangladesh is an emerging economy in the South Asian region and if it is part of the grouping, it will be an opportunity for the country to boost its economy by availing of resources, funding and transfer of technology through multi-lateral cooperation among the BRICS members.

Bangladesh's economy is set to reach $1 trillion target by 2040. Bangladesh will become the ninth largest consumer market in the world by 2030. All this suggests that Bangladesh has the strength economically to become a full-fledged member of the BRICS.

We believe that Bangladesh will be able to utilize full potential of BRICS in order to strengthen its economy in the years to come.



