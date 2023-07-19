

Ensure proper use of fire doors in RMG factories



In recent years, the Bangladesh government, international organizations, and industry stakeholders have placed significant emphasis on fire safety regulations within the RMG sector. The installation and maintenance of fire doors are crucial aspects of complying with these regulations. Factory owners and managers must ensure that fire doors meet the necessary standards and are regularly inspected to ensure they are fully functional.



Fire doors are required in several departments within the RMG industry, including production areas, storage areas, utility rooms, exit routes and stairwells, and maintenance and engineering rooms. The rating duration of fire doors can vary but typically includes 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, or 120 minutes, depending on factors like the size of the building, occupancy type, fire protection strategy, and local regulations.

Fire doors are a vital component of passive fire protection systems in buildings. They are designed to prevent the spread of fire and smoke, providing occupants with a safe means of escaping and protecting adjacent areas from the fire's effects.

According to Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC-2006), here are some general requirements for fire doors:



Fire rating: Fire doors should have a specified fire rating, typically expressed in minutes (e.g., 30 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.), indicating the duration they can resist the spread of fire.



Material and construction: Fire doors should be constructed using fire-resistant materials, such as steel, gypsum, or solid timber, to withstand fire conditions.



Self-closing and latching: Fire doors should be self-closing and equipped with suitable latching mechanisms to ensure they automatically close and latch in the event of a fire.



Smoke sealing: Fire doors should have appropriate smoke seals around the perimeter to prevent the passage of smoke when the door is closed.



Size and location: Fire doors should be installed on fire-rated walls, stairwells, corridors, and other areas where fire compartmentalization is required. The size and location of fire doors depends on the specific fire safety strategy of the building.



Testing and certification: Fire doors should be tested and certified by recognized testing laboratories to ensure they meet the required fire rating standards.



Hence, fire doors play a crucial role in preventing the spread of fire, providing safe evacuation routes, enhancing worker safety, ensuring compliance with regulations, and minimizing property damage. By prioritizing and enforcing fire safety standards, including the proper installation, maintenance, and use of fire doors, are essential for protecting the lives of workers and sustaining the growth of the RMG industry.



There are three common types of fire doors used in the RMG industry in Bangladesh such as steel fire doors, wooden fire doors, and composite fire doors:



Steel fire doors provide excellent fire resistance in the RMG industry. Constructed with steel sheets and fire-rated materials such as mineral wool or ceramic fiber insulation, they withstand high temperatures during a fire. These doors have a high fire rating, ranging from 60 to 180 minutes or more, depending on regulations. Regular maintenance and inspections are essential for their effectiveness and reliability.



Wooden fire doors are aesthetically pleasing and can blend well with the interior design of the facility. Constructed with fire-resistant wood and wood composite materials, they offer good protection against flames and smoke. Regular maintenance and adherence to fire safety regulations are crucial to ensure their effectiveness in emergencies.



Composite fire doors are fire-resistant doors made from a combination of materials, such as wood, metal, and insulation. These doors provide a high level of fire protection while offering durability and aesthetic appeal. Selecting any type of fire door depends on specific fire safety regulations, building codes, and the required fire rating for different areas within the facility.



Here are some key requirements for fire doors as per NFPA 80:



Fire Door Ratings: Fire doors are assigned to specific fire-resistance ratings (e.g., 20 minutes, 45 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.) based on their ability to withstand fire for a designated period. The rating depends on factors such as door construction, materials, and hardware used.



Material and Construction: Fire doors must be constructed with approved fire-resistant materials, including the door leaf, frame, and hardware. The materials and construction should meet the specified fire rating.



Labeling and Certification: Fire doors should be labeled with an appropriate certification mark or label indicating their fire rating, manufacturer, and other relevant information.



Self-Closing and Latching: Fire doors must be self-closing and equipped with positive latching mechanisms to ensure that they close and latch automatically in the event of a fire.



Clearance and Alignment: Fire doors should have proper clearance and alignment to ensure effective operation and proper sealing when closed. Gaps and clearances around the door and between the door and frame should comply with specified tolerances.



Inspection and Maintenance: Regular inspection and maintenance of fire doors is necessary to ensure their ongoing functionality. Inspections should be conducted by qualified individuals to identify and address any deficiencies or issues. It's important to note that specific requirements may vary depending on the occupancy type, fire protection goals, and local building codes adopted by the jurisdiction.



In the event of a fire, these doors can compartmentalize the affected area, confining the blaze and preventing it from engulfing the entire factory or building. By controlling the fire's progression, fire doors provide valuable time for evacuation and increase the chances of saving lives.



During a fire emergency, quick and safe evacuation is crucial to minimizing injuries and fatalities. Fire doors serve as effective exit points that guide workers toward designated evacuation routes. By strategically placing fire doors throughout the RMG facility, it becomes easier to establish clear paths of escape and prevent panic or stampede among the workers.



Fires can cause substantial damage to property, machinery, and raw materials within RMG factories. Fire doors act as a line of defense, minimizing the destruction caused by flames, smoke, and heat. By preventing or delaying the fire's spread, fire doors contribute to preserving valuable assets, reducing financial losses, and aiding the industry's long-term sustainability.



To implement fire doors, assess fire safety needs, select suitable fire doors, and install them according to building codes. Ensure fire-rated hardware and seals are in place and conduct regular maintenance for effectiveness. Train employees on fire safety procedures, perform inspections, and maintain documentation for compliance. This implementation enhances safety in the RMG industry and adheres to fire safety regulations.



Finally, by recognizing the importance of fire doors, Bangladesh can continue to strengthen its position as a global leader in the RMG sector while ensuring the well-being of its workforce. Here, the implementation of fire doors should be carried out by qualified professionals with knowledge of local building codes and fire safety regulations. Moreover, consulting with fire safety experts and local authorities can provide valuable guidance that makes the entire process viable.



The writer is an Asst. Deputy Secretary, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA)



The ready-made garment (RMG) industry in Bangladesh plays a dynamic role in the country's overall economy and contributes significantly to employment, exports, and foreign exchange earnings. However, as the industry has developed day by day, ensuring the safety of workers has become a prime concern of the day and so, it is a must to install and ensure proper use of fire doors for safeguarding lives and property.In recent years, the Bangladesh government, international organizations, and industry stakeholders have placed significant emphasis on fire safety regulations within the RMG sector. The installation and maintenance of fire doors are crucial aspects of complying with these regulations. Factory owners and managers must ensure that fire doors meet the necessary standards and are regularly inspected to ensure they are fully functional.Fire doors are required in several departments within the RMG industry, including production areas, storage areas, utility rooms, exit routes and stairwells, and maintenance and engineering rooms. The rating duration of fire doors can vary but typically includes 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, or 120 minutes, depending on factors like the size of the building, occupancy type, fire protection strategy, and local regulations.Fire doors are a vital component of passive fire protection systems in buildings. They are designed to prevent the spread of fire and smoke, providing occupants with a safe means of escaping and protecting adjacent areas from the fire's effects.According to Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC-2006), here are some general requirements for fire doors:Fire rating: Fire doors should have a specified fire rating, typically expressed in minutes (e.g., 30 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.), indicating the duration they can resist the spread of fire.Material and construction: Fire doors should be constructed using fire-resistant materials, such as steel, gypsum, or solid timber, to withstand fire conditions.Self-closing and latching: Fire doors should be self-closing and equipped with suitable latching mechanisms to ensure they automatically close and latch in the event of a fire.Smoke sealing: Fire doors should have appropriate smoke seals around the perimeter to prevent the passage of smoke when the door is closed.Size and location: Fire doors should be installed on fire-rated walls, stairwells, corridors, and other areas where fire compartmentalization is required. The size and location of fire doors depends on the specific fire safety strategy of the building.Testing and certification: Fire doors should be tested and certified by recognized testing laboratories to ensure they meet the required fire rating standards.Hence, fire doors play a crucial role in preventing the spread of fire, providing safe evacuation routes, enhancing worker safety, ensuring compliance with regulations, and minimizing property damage. By prioritizing and enforcing fire safety standards, including the proper installation, maintenance, and use of fire doors, are essential for protecting the lives of workers and sustaining the growth of the RMG industry.There are three common types of fire doors used in the RMG industry in Bangladesh such as steel fire doors, wooden fire doors, and composite fire doors:Steel fire doors provide excellent fire resistance in the RMG industry. Constructed with steel sheets and fire-rated materials such as mineral wool or ceramic fiber insulation, they withstand high temperatures during a fire. These doors have a high fire rating, ranging from 60 to 180 minutes or more, depending on regulations. Regular maintenance and inspections are essential for their effectiveness and reliability.Wooden fire doors are aesthetically pleasing and can blend well with the interior design of the facility. Constructed with fire-resistant wood and wood composite materials, they offer good protection against flames and smoke. Regular maintenance and adherence to fire safety regulations are crucial to ensure their effectiveness in emergencies.Composite fire doors are fire-resistant doors made from a combination of materials, such as wood, metal, and insulation. These doors provide a high level of fire protection while offering durability and aesthetic appeal. Selecting any type of fire door depends on specific fire safety regulations, building codes, and the required fire rating for different areas within the facility.Here are some key requirements for fire doors as per NFPA 80:Fire Door Ratings: Fire doors are assigned to specific fire-resistance ratings (e.g., 20 minutes, 45 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.) based on their ability to withstand fire for a designated period. The rating depends on factors such as door construction, materials, and hardware used.Material and Construction: Fire doors must be constructed with approved fire-resistant materials, including the door leaf, frame, and hardware. The materials and construction should meet the specified fire rating.Labeling and Certification: Fire doors should be labeled with an appropriate certification mark or label indicating their fire rating, manufacturer, and other relevant information.Self-Closing and Latching: Fire doors must be self-closing and equipped with positive latching mechanisms to ensure that they close and latch automatically in the event of a fire.Clearance and Alignment: Fire doors should have proper clearance and alignment to ensure effective operation and proper sealing when closed. Gaps and clearances around the door and between the door and frame should comply with specified tolerances.Inspection and Maintenance: Regular inspection and maintenance of fire doors is necessary to ensure their ongoing functionality. Inspections should be conducted by qualified individuals to identify and address any deficiencies or issues. It's important to note that specific requirements may vary depending on the occupancy type, fire protection goals, and local building codes adopted by the jurisdiction.In the event of a fire, these doors can compartmentalize the affected area, confining the blaze and preventing it from engulfing the entire factory or building. By controlling the fire's progression, fire doors provide valuable time for evacuation and increase the chances of saving lives.During a fire emergency, quick and safe evacuation is crucial to minimizing injuries and fatalities. Fire doors serve as effective exit points that guide workers toward designated evacuation routes. By strategically placing fire doors throughout the RMG facility, it becomes easier to establish clear paths of escape and prevent panic or stampede among the workers.Fires can cause substantial damage to property, machinery, and raw materials within RMG factories. Fire doors act as a line of defense, minimizing the destruction caused by flames, smoke, and heat. By preventing or delaying the fire's spread, fire doors contribute to preserving valuable assets, reducing financial losses, and aiding the industry's long-term sustainability.To implement fire doors, assess fire safety needs, select suitable fire doors, and install them according to building codes. Ensure fire-rated hardware and seals are in place and conduct regular maintenance for effectiveness. Train employees on fire safety procedures, perform inspections, and maintain documentation for compliance. This implementation enhances safety in the RMG industry and adheres to fire safety regulations.Finally, by recognizing the importance of fire doors, Bangladesh can continue to strengthen its position as a global leader in the RMG sector while ensuring the well-being of its workforce. Here, the implementation of fire doors should be carried out by qualified professionals with knowledge of local building codes and fire safety regulations. Moreover, consulting with fire safety experts and local authorities can provide valuable guidance that makes the entire process viable.The writer is an Asst. Deputy Secretary, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA)