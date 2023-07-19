Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Boutique villages change lots of needy families in Cumilla

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Nazrul Islam Dulal

Boutique villages change lots of needy families in Cumilla

Boutique villages change lots of needy families in Cumilla

CUMILLA, July 18: Exportable boutique-clothe manufacturing villages in Adarsha Sadar Upazila of the district are changing lots of many needy families.

Women empowerment is gaining growth with growing financial solvency. Many families have already been solvent. They are living well. Their children are learning education. In changing life in localities, the boutique villages are playing prominent role.

Various types of boutique clothes, such as three-piece, Lungi, Sari, and bedsheets are made in the boutique factories. These are exported to different Middle East      countries.

Thousands of employees are working in ten 10 factories including one-third of them women.

Few boutique factories have been set up in Anandpur and Goliara villages and Bibir Bazar beside Kamalpur and Italla Villages along the Gomti River bank.  

A visit found busy manufacturing of boutique items in these factories.

 Some artisans said, boutique works are done in natural colour, such as indigo, mulberry, marigold, and onion peel.

Manoranjan Das, a craftsman, said, he has been from Basurhat in Noakhali. He has been working in factory for the last 36 years. Workers are living well with their families and educating their children, he added.

Nizam Uddin of Boutique Corner in the city, said, boutique clothes are beautiful, durable; these are selling at affordable prices. Salwar-Kameez (unstitched) is selling at Tk 450-2500, Sari at Tk 1,200-6,000, Fatwa at Tk 450-1,500, Skirt at Tk 250-1,200, Scarf at Tk 150-550, Panjabi at Tk 650-2,000, and Shirt at Tk 450-1,200. Besides, each yard of cloth is selling at Tk 110-450.

Owners of Cumilla Boutique Collection Khokon and Hasi Boutique Abu Hanif said, "We have been doing this business for long. We buy clothes from outside and design and paint on them and sell them. The quality of the fabric is good, the colour is ripe. So this business has survived for hundreds of years."

They added: there is no gas; the cost of wood is high; if there would be gas facility, more workers will get job opportunities; and workers will be more efficient, if they are trained.

Pradeep Kumar Raha of Khadighar, a well-known merchant in the city, said, businessmen of Kamalpur Village are working as collaborators in the khadi business of Cumilla; day by day their business is expanding; they are getting orders.

Boutique clothes are selling in different districts including Cumilla City, Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Narsingdi.

Jagannathpur Union Chairman Mamunur Rashid said, the number of unemployed people in Kamalpur Village is decreasing. Boutique art of Kamalpur is a tradition of Cumilla, he added.

He further said, promising enterpreneurship can grow up, if they get training opportunities, and factories are modernised with gas connection. The cooperation of the Ministry of Textiles is needed to tap potenrial of the boutique industry, he maintained.

Kamrul Ahsan Babul, president of Cumilla Nagorik Forum, said, boutique clothes have been manufactured in several villages of the district for ages; the demand is also going up; there is no pair of boutique print in the current fashion; boutique clothes match people of all ages and skins; the various colours make such clothes eye-soothing; boutique clothes look fashionable and are of comfortable.

Cumilla Adarsh Sadar Upazila Executive Officer Kaniz Fatema said, "I will inspect the villages where boutique clothes are made. I will report the problems of traders to the higher authorities. We will also take necessary initiative to advance them."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boutique villages change lots of needy families in Cumilla
Youth dies from snakebite in Jamalpur
Three minors drown in 3 districts
AL candidate defeated at Guarekha Union by-polls
650 ponds washed up in Kurigram flood
Jute growers happy over bumper yield at Santhia
Ban on fishing in Kaptai Lake extended
Dialogue on violence against women held in Panchagarh


Latest News
Situation may worsen in August, September, experts say
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft