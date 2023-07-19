

Boutique villages change lots of needy families in Cumilla



Women empowerment is gaining growth with growing financial solvency. Many families have already been solvent. They are living well. Their children are learning education. In changing life in localities, the boutique villages are playing prominent role.



Various types of boutique clothes, such as three-piece, Lungi, Sari, and bedsheets are made in the boutique factories. These are exported to different Middle East countries.

Thousands of employees are working in ten 10 factories including one-third of them women.



Few boutique factories have been set up in Anandpur and Goliara villages and Bibir Bazar beside Kamalpur and Italla Villages along the Gomti River bank.



A visit found busy manufacturing of boutique items in these factories.



Some artisans said, boutique works are done in natural colour, such as indigo, mulberry, marigold, and onion peel.



Manoranjan Das, a craftsman, said, he has been from Basurhat in Noakhali. He has been working in factory for the last 36 years. Workers are living well with their families and educating their children, he added.



Nizam Uddin of Boutique Corner in the city, said, boutique clothes are beautiful, durable; these are selling at affordable prices. Salwar-Kameez (unstitched) is selling at Tk 450-2500, Sari at Tk 1,200-6,000, Fatwa at Tk 450-1,500, Skirt at Tk 250-1,200, Scarf at Tk 150-550, Panjabi at Tk 650-2,000, and Shirt at Tk 450-1,200. Besides, each yard of cloth is selling at Tk 110-450.



Owners of Cumilla Boutique Collection Khokon and Hasi Boutique Abu Hanif said, "We have been doing this business for long. We buy clothes from outside and design and paint on them and sell them. The quality of the fabric is good, the colour is ripe. So this business has survived for hundreds of years."



They added: there is no gas; the cost of wood is high; if there would be gas facility, more workers will get job opportunities; and workers will be more efficient, if they are trained.



Pradeep Kumar Raha of Khadighar, a well-known merchant in the city, said, businessmen of Kamalpur Village are working as collaborators in the khadi business of Cumilla; day by day their business is expanding; they are getting orders.



Boutique clothes are selling in different districts including Cumilla City, Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Narsingdi.



Jagannathpur Union Chairman Mamunur Rashid said, the number of unemployed people in Kamalpur Village is decreasing. Boutique art of Kamalpur is a tradition of Cumilla, he added.



He further said, promising enterpreneurship can grow up, if they get training opportunities, and factories are modernised with gas connection. The cooperation of the Ministry of Textiles is needed to tap potenrial of the boutique industry, he maintained.



Kamrul Ahsan Babul, president of Cumilla Nagorik Forum, said, boutique clothes have been manufactured in several villages of the district for ages; the demand is also going up; there is no pair of boutique print in the current fashion; boutique clothes match people of all ages and skins; the various colours make such clothes eye-soothing; boutique clothes look fashionable and are of comfortable.



