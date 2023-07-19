Youth dies from snakebite in Jamalpur





JAMALPUR, July 18: A young man died after being bitten by a snake in Sarishabari Upazila of the district early Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Jahurul Islam, 35, a resident of Chituliapara Village under Pingna Union.Pingna UP Chairman Nazrul Islam said Zahurul was returning home after closing his shop at midnight. On the way, a poisonous snake bit her leg. He got scared and started vomiting when he reached home.Family members rescued him and rushed him to Tangail Hospital in a critical condition where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.