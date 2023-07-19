Video
Three minors drown in 3 districts

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura and Netrakona, in three days.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Arman Hossain, 1, son of Md Kamal Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 2 Ekata Bazar area under Kalma Union of the    upazila.
It was known that Arman was playing on the house yard at noon. At one stage of playing he fell in a ditch nearby the house while his family members were unaware of it.
Later on, the family members rescued him from the water body and rushed him to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A minor boy drowned in the Nagar River in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Arian Hossain, 5, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Santahar Municipality under Adamdighi Upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Sadiqul Islam Majnu said Arian came to his maternal grandparents' house in Dogachhi Village under Talora Union of the upazila along with his mother on Friday. On Saturday noon, he went to the Nagar River to take bathe along with some local children.
At that time, he drowned in the river while taking bath at around 1 pm.
Locals rescued him and took to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the UP member added.
NETRAKONA: A minor child drowned in a haor in Khaliajuri Upazila of the district on Friday.
The incident took place in Kutubpur Village under Krishnapur Union of the upazila in the evening.
The deceased was identified as Arif, 5, son of Kajal Mia, a resident of the area.  
Local sources said Arif fell in a haor next to the house in the evening while his family members were unaware of it.
Later on, the family members rescued him from the water body and rushed to Khaliajuri Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Fawjia Binte Alam declared the child dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
Khaliajuri PS OC Md Khairul Bashar confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


