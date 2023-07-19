AL candidate defeated at Guarekha Union by-polls

PIROJPUR, July 18: The by-polls of Guarekha Union in Nesarabad Upazila of the district was held on Monday with independent candidate Gazi Mizanur Rahaman the winner. He defeated Awami League (AL)-nominated candidate Farjana Akter.

According to the upazila election office sources, the winning candidate (rickshaw) got 3,443 votes while the defeated candidate (boat) got 3,134. A clash took place between supporters of both candidates, leaving five injured.

In the by-polls of Shealkhati Union in Kawkhali Upazila, AL candidate Gazi Md Siddiqur Rahman was elected unopposed, along with 12 members from three reserved seats and nine general seats.



