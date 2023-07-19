Video
AL candidate defeated at Guarekha Union by-polls

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, July 18: The by-polls of Guarekha Union  in  Nesarabad Upazila of the district was held on  Monday with independent candidate Gazi Mizanur Rahaman the winner. He defeated Awami League (AL)-nominated candidate Farjana Akter.
 According to the upazila election office sources, the winning candidate (rickshaw) got 3,443 votes while the defeated candidate (boat) got 3,134. A clash took place between supporters of both candidates, leaving five injured.  
In the by-polls of  Shealkhati Union  in  Kawkhali Upazila, AL candidate Gazi  Md Siddiqur Rahman was elected unopposed, along with 12 members from three reserved seats  and nine general seats.


