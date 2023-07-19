

650 ponds washed up in Kurigram flood



As a result, about 130 metric tons of young fish in these ponds have been washed away. More than 600 fishermen have been affected, according to Fisheries Office.



Many ponds have been submerged before taking preparation. Even though some people made preparations, the banks of the ponds have been broken by the pressure of water.

Jalil Mia, a fish farmer of Bamondanga Union under Nageshwari Upazila, said, "Around 25 maunds of fish in my four-bigha pond were damaged in one night flood.''



Aslam Hossain of Jayakumar area of the upazila said, ''My family runs with the income of fish farming. This year I farmed about 20 maunds of fish in a three-bigha pond. But all the fish were washed away by the flood''



Kurigram District Fisheries Officer Kalipada Roy said, ''A list of affected fish farmers is being prepared. They are being supported in various ways.''



