

Jute growers happy over bumper yield at Santhia

This season jute was cultivated on more lands than last year's in the upazila.



Growers said, their bumper jute cultivation was facilitated by congenial weather. In the last few years, they were financially benefitted for getting good prices of their produce.





According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Santhia, this season jute was cultivated on 7,85 hectares (ha) of land in ten unions and one municipality under the upazila against the target of 7,600 ha.



The cultivated jute species included JR-524 (Indian), Robi-1 (Bangladeshi), 97 and 98 varieties. JR-524 variety has mostly been cultivated. A probable jute production of 18,357 metric tons (mt) has been targeted for this year.



Santhia Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Goswami said, "This season we held yard meeting with growers at the union level on disease and modern technology.



Our sub-assistant agriculture officers maintained regular field inspection and advised farmers about righttime fertiliser and insecticide application. The bumper yield has also been favoured by fair weather."



A grower of Gourigram Village Alamgir Hossain has cultivated jute on about 3 bighas. Another of Ghughudah Village Moyen Uddin has cultivated jute on about 4 bighas.



They said their per bigha farming cost has stood at about Tk 12,000-13,000.



