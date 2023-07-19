Ban on fishing in Kaptai Lake extended





This decision was taken on Sunday afternoon at a meeting held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office. The meeting was presided over by DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

Among others, Manager of the Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation-Rangamati Commander Ashraful Islam Bhuiya, Additional DC Abdul Al-Mahmud, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazma Binte Amin, and Scientific Officer of the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute Mohammad Ripon Mia spoke at the meeting.

To facilitate fish breeding, a three-month ban is imposed yearly in the artificial lake. The current ban was imposed from April 19 mid-night to July 18 mid-night. Now the time extension has been made till August 19.

