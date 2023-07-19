Dialogue on violence against women held in Panchagarh





The dialogue was organized by Manab Kallyan Parishad-MKP under the Youth Society-related project to strengthen women's rights and inclusive governance in collaboration with donor organizations BMZ and Netz Bangladesh.

MP (Panchagarh-1) Majaharul Haque Pradhan was present as the chief guest at the dialogue held on the Panchagarh Sugar Mill Training Complex.

MKP Director Rabiul Azam was present as special guest.

Among others, Additional District Magistrate Md Abdul Quader, Deputy Director of Social Services Aniruddha Kumar Roy, Panchagarh Sadar Upazila Vice-Chairman Nilufar Yasmin. Sara Khatun and Moniruzzaman, programme managers of Netz Bangladesh, Sajjad Hossain, project coordinator of MKP, and Bilkis Begum, area coordinator, spoke.

