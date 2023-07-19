Two murdered in Gopalganj, Satkhira





GOPALGANJ: An elderly man was killed and five others were injured in a clash in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Khoyerhat area of the upazila at around 5:45 am.

The deceased was identified as Mannan Sheikh, 65, a resident of the area.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiani Police Station (PS) Md Feroz Alam said there had been a longstanding dispute in between Mannan Sheikh and Hemayet Sheikh over the supremacy of the area. Following this, Ranju Sheikh of Mannan Group and Russell Sheikh of Hemayet Group had an altercation on Sunday afternoon. As a sequel to it, the two groups were locked into a clash at dawn, which left at least six people including Mannan Sheikh seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have detained two people in this regard, the OC added.

SATKHIRA: A ninth-grader died after allegedly being tortured by teachers of his school in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Raj Pratap Das, 15, was the son of Dinabandhu Das of Bharashimulia Chandipur area.

Muhammad Jubayer, a student of the same school, said it was his and another student's birthday, and all of them were in an empty classroom and cut a cake when it was at 10am. Raj and several others were present at that time.

Suddenly, Assistant Head Teacher MA Muhit, assistant teachers Abakash Chandra Kha, Monirul Islam and Sidhartha Roy Chowdhury, and several others barged in and started beating them. One of the teachers kicked Raj on his chest. Later on, Jubayer, Raj, and two others were taken to the head teacher's room where they were assaulted again.

"Raj and I then fell to the ground and touched the feet of Head Teacher Abdul Monayem and asked for mercy and after a while we were dismissed from the head teacher's room. Subsequently Raj told me that he was feeling unwell and left for home," said Jubayer.

After 20 to 25 minutes, Jubayer heard that Raj had died.

Raj's aunt Taposhi Rani Das said, "My nephew was complaining of severe chest pains when he came home. He died on the way to hospital."

Assistant Teacher Abakash said he slapped Raj twice for celebrating birthdays at school, and the other teachers had beaten Raj and the others.

Denying the allegation of beating, Head Teacher Monayem said the students were scolded, not beaten.

He also claimed to have heard that Raj committed suicide out of shame.

Later on, hundreds of locals went to the school with Raj's body and demonstrated there. They vandalised the head teacher's room and damaged some properties.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Kaliganj Circle) Aminur Rahman said the head teacher and three assistant teachers of the school were taken to Kaliganj PS for interrogation.

Kaliganj PS OC Mamun Rahman said, "It didn't seem like the boy had taken poison, however, the actual reason behind the death will be known after autopsy."



