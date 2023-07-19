Two female bodies recovered in Moulvibazar, Rajbari





MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

According to police, local people spotted the woman, aged around 35, floating on a pond in Baghajura area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kulaura Police Station (PS) Inspector Ratan Chandra Debnath said, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) team was informed to find out the identity of the woman.

The deceased was identified as Jannati Begum, 22, daughter of Kashem Bepari of Baropaturia Village at Sarail Union.

Locals said, the woman went missing from her home the day after last Eid (June 30). On Monday afternoon, the local people spotted a molten body in a jute field in Baropaturia Village and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the evening. Officer-in-Charge of Kalukhali PS Pran Bandhu Chandra Biswas confirmed the news.



