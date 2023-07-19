Video
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023
Countryside

Lumpy skin disease turns alarming at Bhurungamari

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, July 18: The number of lumpy skin disease (LSD) inflicted cows is gradually increasing in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district.
According to sources at the Department of Livestock Resources (DoLS)-Bhurungamari, in the last few days, about 50 farm owners took LSD treatment for their infected cows. LSD contamination has been caused by a type of virus, fly-mosquito and syringe.
Mantaj Ali of Nolea Village in Bhurungamari Union said, his one calf has developed skin nodules, and these have turned hard like tumours. The calf is undergoing fever. It does not eat.
Abdur Rahim of Tilai Union said, two out of four cows of his elder brother Saifur Rahman have been infected by LSD.
DoLS Officer Shamima Aktar said, the LSD has appeared at a large scale in the upazila. She asked cow owners for avoiding anti-biotic and pain killers prescribed by quacks. She advised them for applying baking soda and Nim leaf juice and keeping farms clean. She also asked for drugs seller for not giving anti-biotic without prescription.
On last Wednesday noon, an awareness meeting was held in the upazila DoLS office. It was attended by DoLS officials, public representatives, quacks, Imams and drug traders.
The meeting was presided over by Shamima Aktar.
 Among others, Upazila Chairman Nurunnabi Chowdhury, Veterinary Surgeon Hosne Ara, DoLS Extension Officer Enamul Haq, Zilla Parishad Chairman Jahir Uddin and Press Club President Anwarul Haq were present at the awareness meeting.


