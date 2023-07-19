

3,000 families marooned at Nageshwari



According to field sources, about 15,000 people of 3,000 families are still remaining marooned in the upazila.



Upstream waves and heavy rain broke the embankment of the Dudhkumar River and flooded different areas. Bamandanga, Rayganj, Berubari, Kaliganj, Nunkhawa, Narayanpur, Kedar, Kochakata, most parts of Bollaverkhas Union, and some parts of the municipality including Sanjuarvita were inundated.

The flood improved a little till Saturday night. The marooned families are already facing dry food shortage.



Upazila Project Implementation Officer Mofakhkharul Islam said, they have got relief allocation of 59 tonnes of JR rice and Tk 2.5 lakh. These are being distributed, he added.



