Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

World must prepare for more intense heatwaves: UN

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

GENEVA, July 18: The world should get ready to face increasingly intense heatwaves, the United Nations warned on Tuesday, as countries across the Northern Hemisphere reeled from soaring temperatures.
Health authorities have sounded the alarm from North America to Europe and Asia, urging people to stay hydrated and shelter from the burning sun, in a stark reminder of the effects of global warming.
"These events will continue to grow in intensity, and the world needs to prepare for more intense heatwaves," John Nairn, a senior extreme heat advisor at the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO), told reporters.
Heatwaves are amongst the deadliest natural hazards, with hundreds of thousands of people dying from preventable heat-related causes each year.
Nairn warned the health risk was growing rapidly, amid burgeoning urbanisation, higher temperature extremes and ageing populations.
In the short term, he said the recently-declared El Nino -- a warming climate pattern that occurs every two to seven years -- "is only expected to amplify the occurrence and intensity of extreme heat events".
But regardless of El Nino, the trend is clear, Nairn said, pointing out that the number of simultaneous heatwaves in the Northern Hemisphere had swelled six-fold since the 1980s.    ?AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World must prepare for more intense heatwaves: UN
Saudi deal for Turkish drones during Erdogan visit
Australia says mystery beach object may come from space launch
Indian opposition parties form alliance called 'INDIA' for 2024 elections
Heatwave brings health warnings as extreme weather grips globe
Over 9,200 civilians killed in Ukrainian conflict: UN
US working with India on platform to speed its energy transition: Yellen
Global debt dominates G20 finance talks


Latest News
Situation may worsen in August, September, experts say
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft