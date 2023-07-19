Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indian opposition parties form alliance called 'INDIA' for 2024 elections

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

NEW DELHI, July 18: More than two dozen Indian opposition parties said on Tuesday that they had joined hands to form an alliance called "INDIA" to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in parliamentary elections next year.
Naming the alliance INDIA is seen as an attempt by the opposition parties to challenge the BJP on its own nationalist platform in elections due by May 2024.
Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the main opposition Congress party, said INDIA stood for "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance".
"The main aim is to stand together to safeguard democracy and the constitution," Kharge told reporters at the end of a two-day meeting of 26 opposition parties in the southern city of Bengaluru.
The Bengaluru meeting of opposition parties is their second in a month to sink differences and build a common platform ahead of next year's elections, which BJP remains the favourite to win.
The first meeting last month had 15 parties agreeing to unite against the BJP.
The parties, many of which are regional rivals and have been splintered at the national level, account for less than half the 301 seats BJP has in the 542-member lower house of parliament.
They have, however, sought to sink their differences to challenge the BJP after Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a defamation case and disqualified from parliament in March.
The BJP has criticized the opposition group as an alliance of opportunists and the corrupt and is on Tuesday holding a meeting of the 38-party National Democratic Alliance it heads.
A statement from the INDIA alliance said the "character of our republic is being severely assaulted in a systematic manner by the BJP" and pledged to "safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution."
In the first indication of a common political and economic policy, the alliance said it would focus on fighting rising prices and              unemployment.    ?REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World must prepare for more intense heatwaves: UN
Saudi deal for Turkish drones during Erdogan visit
Australia says mystery beach object may come from space launch
Indian opposition parties form alliance called 'INDIA' for 2024 elections
Heatwave brings health warnings as extreme weather grips globe
Over 9,200 civilians killed in Ukrainian conflict: UN
US working with India on platform to speed its energy transition: Yellen
Global debt dominates G20 finance talks


Latest News
Situation may worsen in August, September, experts say
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft