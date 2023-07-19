Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Over 9,200 civilians killed in Ukrainian conflict: UN

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

UNITED NATIONS, July 18:  More than 9,200 civilians have been killed in the Ukrainian conflict, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at a UN Security Council   meeting.
According to her, over 500 days since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, 9,287 civilians including 537 children, have been killed. Another 16,384 people, among them 1,117 kids, have suffered wounds. "These are only confirmed figures. The actual number of victims is likely considerably higher," DiCarlo noted.
"Currently, more than 6.3 million Ukrainians are refugees, and an estimated 5.1 million people are internally displaced," she added.
The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that Russia uses high-precision weapons to target only military facilities. Meanwhile, the London-headquartered human rights organization Amnesty International released a report in August 2022, saying that Ukraine was violating laws of war, particularly by deploying military equipment and weapons to schools and hospitals.    �TASS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World must prepare for more intense heatwaves: UN
Saudi deal for Turkish drones during Erdogan visit
Australia says mystery beach object may come from space launch
Indian opposition parties form alliance called 'INDIA' for 2024 elections
Heatwave brings health warnings as extreme weather grips globe
Over 9,200 civilians killed in Ukrainian conflict: UN
US working with India on platform to speed its energy transition: Yellen
Global debt dominates G20 finance talks


Latest News
Situation may worsen in August, September, experts say
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft