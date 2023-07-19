Over 9,200 civilians killed in Ukrainian conflict: UN





UNITED NATIONS, July 18: More than 9,200 civilians have been killed in the Ukrainian conflict, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at a UN Security Council meeting.According to her, over 500 days since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, 9,287 civilians including 537 children, have been killed. Another 16,384 people, among them 1,117 kids, have suffered wounds. "These are only confirmed figures. The actual number of victims is likely considerably higher," DiCarlo noted."Currently, more than 6.3 million Ukrainians are refugees, and an estimated 5.1 million people are internally displaced," she added.The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that Russia uses high-precision weapons to target only military facilities. Meanwhile, the London-headquartered human rights organization Amnesty International released a report in August 2022, saying that Ukraine was violating laws of war, particularly by deploying military equipment and weapons to schools and hospitals. �TASS