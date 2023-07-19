Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigers to travel New Zealand in Dec to play white-ball series

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national cricket team will visit New Zealand in December this year to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches, confirms Cricket New Zealand (CNZ) on Tuesday.

The tour is the part of the Future Tour Programs (FTP) of the ICC.

The tour will begin with the ODI match slated for December 17 at Dunedin, followed by on December 20 and 23 at Nelson and Napier respectively.

Napier will host the first of the three T20i matches as well and the match will be held on December 27 while the next two matches of the series will take place at Tauranga on December 29 and 31 correspondingly.

This is the sixth time in the last eight years when Bangladesh are traveling to New Zealand, the highest number of tours for the Tigers in any country.

However, soon after the ODI World Cup in October-November, New Zealand are suppose to come in Bangladesh to play two Test matches ,which are the parts of World Test Championship (WTC). Itinerary of the series yet to be finalized.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan postpones West Indies Tests to play more T20s
Tigers to travel New Zealand in Dec to play white-ball series
Squad of women's football team announced
Stokes says weather could make England even bolder in bid to level Ashes
Shakeel's double ton puts Pak on top in SL Test
Final round rolls Saturday in Dhaka 
Tigers through semi-final beating Afghans
Tigresses look to clinch historical series victory against India


Latest News
Situation may worsen in August, September, experts say
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft