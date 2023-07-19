Tigers to travel New Zealand in Dec to play white-ball series







The tour is the part of the Future Tour Programs (FTP) of the ICC.



The tour will begin with the ODI match slated for December 17 at Dunedin, followed by on December 20 and 23 at Nelson and Napier respectively.

Napier will host the first of the three T20i matches as well and the match will be held on December 27 while the next two matches of the series will take place at Tauranga on December 29 and 31 correspondingly.



This is the sixth time in the last eight years when Bangladesh are traveling to New Zealand, the highest number of tours for the Tigers in any country.



However, soon after the ODI World Cup in October-November, New Zealand are suppose to come in Bangladesh to play two Test matches ,which are the parts of World Test Championship (WTC). Itinerary of the series yet to be finalized.

