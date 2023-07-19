Video
Squad of women's football team announced

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Squad of women's football team announced

Squad of women's football team announced

The Bangladesh Football Federation today (Tuesday) announced a 22-member final squad of women's football team for the 19th Asian Games scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Apart from the women's football team, the men's football team will also take part in the Asian Games.

Squad - Rupna Chakma, Sathi Biswas and Swarna Rani Mondol (goal keeper), Nilufar Yeasmin Nila, Sheuly Azim, Anai Mogini, Shamsunnahar (Sr.) Mashura Parvin, Surma Jannat and Afida Khandakar (defender), Ritu Porna Chakma, Shamsunnahar (Jr.), Swapna Rani, Monika Chakma and Maria Manda (midfielder), Sanjida Akter, Krishna Rani Sarkar, Tohura Khatun, Sabina Khatun, Shahida Akter Ripa and Sumiya Matsusima (forward).    �BSS


