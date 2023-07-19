Final round rolls Saturday in Dhaka 







Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam will inaugurate the final round on the day at 3:00 pm as the chief guest. Sponsor Minister's Chairperson MA Razzak Khan Raj will be there as a special guest.



A total of 14 top teams from the district round will compete for places in the Dhaka round. The 14 teams are split into four groups. Group-A gets Panchagarh, Dhaka, Cumilla and Bogura districts while Group-B gets Chattogram, Barishal and Gazipur districts, Group-C gets Dinajpure, Tangail, Patuakhali and Narial districts, and Group-D gets Kushtia, Rajshahi and Kishoreganj districts.

Primarily, a total of 48 district teams across the country compete in the divisional rounds for a spot in the final round.

The six-day meet will end with the place decider and final on 27 July. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP will hand over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the award and closing programme.



In this regard, a press meet was held at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) in Dhaka.



Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) general secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku, Sponsor Minister's Chairperson MA Razzak Khan Raj and the Federation's Senior Sports Organising Secretary Adv Fazle Rabbi Babul answered questions from the media there.



The final round of the Inter-district men's volleyball championship is set to roll on Saturday at 8:30 am at the Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium, Paltan in Dhaka.Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam will inaugurate the final round on the day at 3:00 pm as the chief guest. Sponsor Minister's Chairperson MA Razzak Khan Raj will be there as a special guest.A total of 14 top teams from the district round will compete for places in the Dhaka round. The 14 teams are split into four groups. Group-A gets Panchagarh, Dhaka, Cumilla and Bogura districts while Group-B gets Chattogram, Barishal and Gazipur districts, Group-C gets Dinajpure, Tangail, Patuakhali and Narial districts, and Group-D gets Kushtia, Rajshahi and Kishoreganj districts.Primarily, a total of 48 district teams across the country compete in the divisional rounds for a spot in the final round.The six-day meet will end with the place decider and final on 27 July. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP will hand over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the award and closing programme.In this regard, a press meet was held at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) in Dhaka.Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) general secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku, Sponsor Minister's Chairperson MA Razzak Khan Raj and the Federation's Senior Sports Organising Secretary Adv Fazle Rabbi Babul answered questions from the media there.