

Tigers through semi-final beating Afghans



Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. The Tigers posted a mammoth total of 308 runs for seven wickets from stipulated 50 overs ridding on Mahmudul Hasan Joy's heroic ton backed by Zakir Hasan and Soumya Sarkar's thankful knocks. Joy hammered Afghan bowlers on the way to his 100-run knock off 114 balls with 12 boundaries and couple of over boundaries while Zakir scored 62 off 72 hitting six fours and two maximums. Soumya on the contrary, missed a fifty for two runs facing 42 balls. The southpaw hit three fours and as many sixes.



The Tigers however, had a shaky start as they lost both the openers cheaply. Tanzid Hasan Tamim departed on eight and Naim Sheikh got out on 18 runs. Skipper Saif Hassan's dismissal on four created further pressure in Bangladesh tent which was eased by Zakir, Joy and Soumya. Mahedi Hasan's cameo of 36 off 19 with six boundaries and one over boundary helped Bangladesh to post 300-plus runs.

Mohammad Saleem hauled four wickets for 65 runs while Mohammad Ibrahim, Zia-ur-Rehman and Izharulhaq Naveed shared one wicket each.



Chasing mammoth 309-run target, Afghanistan lost their opener Zubaid Akbari (10) early but 90-run 2nd wicket's stand between Riaz Hassan (78) and Noor Ali Zadran (44) kept Afghans in the race. Couple of more contributions from skipper Shahidullah (44) and Bahir Shah (53) was taking Afghanistan close to the victory. But Bangladesh bowlers came back strongly in the late overs to pick one after another Afghan wickets and restrict them on 287 for eight.



Tanzim Hasan Sakib clinched three wickets for Bangladesh while Soumya Sarkar and Rakibul Hasan shared two wickets apiece. Ripon Mondol took the rest.



Bangladesh lost the series starter against Sri Lanka by 48 runs chasing 350-run target but smashed Oman in the following match by eight wickets. The win against Afghanistan took Bangladesh on the top of the point's table of group-A and will take on group-B runners up in the semifinal on July 21.



