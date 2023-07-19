Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Disappointed' England pause bonus talks ahead of women's World Cup

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

LONDON, JULY 18: England players expressed "disappointment" on Tuesday that talks with the Football Association (FA) over bonus payments and commercial structures would not be resolved before the start of the women's World Cup.
In a statement from the team posted on social media by captain Millie Bright, the European champions said they would "pause discussions, with full intentions of revisiting them following the tournament".
England's campaign at the showpiece tournament in Australia and New Zealand starts when they face Haiti in Brisbane on Saturday.
"Last year we presented the FA with concerns relating to our bonus and commercial payments," said the statement issued on behalf of the Lionesses. "The hope was that discussions would lead to a solution before the World Cup.
"We are disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved."
But the statement added: "With our opening game on the horizon, we Lionesses have decided to pause discussions, with full intentions of revisiting them after the tournament...We look forward to playing for our country this World Cup, with pride, passion and perseverance."
Last month FIFA, football's global governing body, announced a new financial distribution model that would apply to this year's World Cup.
Players will now be guaranteed performance-related remuneration directly from FIFA, with amounts increasing the further a team goes in the tournament, ranging from $30,000 (£23,000) per player for the group stage to $270,000 (£206,000) to each champion.
Previously, it was up to individual national governing bodies to decide how money was allocated.
England players were understood to have been left disappointed by the FA's failure to follow the lead of the Australian and American federations -- where collective bargaining agreements apply -- in paying bonuses on top of the prize money being paid to players directly by FIFA.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan postpones West Indies Tests to play more T20s
Tigers to travel New Zealand in Dec to play white-ball series
Squad of women's football team announced
Stokes says weather could make England even bolder in bid to level Ashes
Shakeel's double ton puts Pak on top in SL Test
Final round rolls Saturday in Dhaka 
Tigers through semi-final beating Afghans
Tigresses look to clinch historical series victory against India


Latest News
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft