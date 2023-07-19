Erdogan seeks to salvage Ukraine grain deal

ISTANBUL, July 18: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that a multilateral deal allowed for shipments of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine's Black Sea ports could be saved.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by T�rkiye and the United Nations to help alleviate the global food crisis after the Russia-Ukraine conflict, expired on Monday.

Moscow said the deal ended and it would not be renewed unless its conditions were met.

"Despite the statement made today, I believe that Russian President (Vladimir) Putin wants the continuation of this humanitarian bridge," Erdogan said, referring to the accord.

Erdogan was speaking to reporters at an Istanbul airport on Monday before embarking on a visit to Saudi Arabia. �Agencies