Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure





DSEX, the key index of the DSE closed the day with 10.06 points down and settled at 6,351.10 points. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 2.60 points to finish at 2,197.77. However, The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) was up by 1.17 point up to close at 1,387.93.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market on the DSE, increased to Tk 10,445.62 million on the premier bourse, which was Taka 9,327.15 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 370 issues traded, 119 closed lower, 63 remained higher and 188 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The top 10 companies with price increase are - Asia Pacific J Insurance, Aziz Pipes, Deshbandhu Polymer, RD Food, Khan Brothers PP, Midland Bank, Khulna Printing, K&Q, Beach Hatchery and Samata Leather.

At the CSE its All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 16.27 points to settle at 18,768.40 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 3.50 points to close at 11,219.83.

Of the issues traded, 71 declined, 58 advanced and 58 issues remained unchanged.

The port-city bourse traded 71.14 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 15.44 crore.

