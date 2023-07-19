Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell for the second day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares pulling down lead indices on both bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the key index of the DSE closed the day with 10.06 points down and settled at 6,351.10 points. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 2.60 points to finish at 2,197.77.  However, The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) was up by 1.17 point up to close at 1,387.93.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market on the DSE, increased to Tk 10,445.62 million on the premier bourse, which was Taka 9,327.15 million at the previous session of the week.
Out of 370 issues traded, 119 closed lower, 63 remained higher and 188 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The top 10 companies with price increase are - Asia Pacific J Insurance, Aziz Pipes, Deshbandhu Polymer, RD Food, Khan Brothers PP, Midland Bank, Khulna Printing, K&Q, Beach Hatchery and Samata Leather.
The top 10 companies in price decline are Rupali Life Insurance, Emerald Oil, Fu-Wang Food, Western Marine Shipyard, Delta Life Insurance, Orion Infusion, Progressive Life Insurance, National Feed, Lube-Ref and Far Comcal.
At the CSE its All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 16.27 points to settle at 18,768.40 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 3.50 points to close at 11,219.83.
Of the issues traded, 71 declined, 58 advanced and 58 issues remained unchanged.
The port-city bourse traded 71.14 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 15.44 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Erdogan seeks to salvage Ukraine grain deal
Unilever BD team runners-up in global business race UFLL
Stocks fall for 2nd day on selling pressure
DSE urges investors to ignore rumours in social media
Japan to provide 472m Japanese Yen; Deal signed
GP earnings rise by 4.2pc to Tk 7,735.4cr in H1'23
ECNEC okays village dev project ‘Amar Gram-Amar Shohor’
Christian co-op societies transform lives in BD


Latest News
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft