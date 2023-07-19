DSE urges investors to ignore rumours in social media





Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the main stock market of the country said that various rumors are being spread through various groups or Facebook pages on the social media centering on the capital market.Investors have been urged by the stock market authorities not to invest under the influence of social media. This call was made in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday.The statement said a class of unscrupulous people are spreading rumors through various groups or Facebook pages on social media focusing on the capital market to destabilize the capital market.Misinformation is being spread even using the name of using fake accounts or Facebook IDs using the name of DSE are DSE Share Alo, DSE Gaming Items, Share Bazaar, Share Market Super Star, DSE Investor Club, Suraiya Sumi said that there are many other groups.DSE says these fake IDs are encouraging people to buy shares of companies giving exaggerated information about them at different times. Actually there is no such group in DSE.For the information of capital market related persons and investors, DSE has also said that DSE's website is the only information repository. DSE Authority shall not be responsible in any way if anyone is affected by Naam Sarvasya Group. However, the Dhaka Stock Exchange is taking a strict stance against these slanderers.