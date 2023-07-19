Video
Japan to provide 472m Japanese Yen; Deal signed

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Business Correspondent

The government of Japan will provide 472 million Japanese Yen (equivalent to approximately $3.38 million) to Bangladesh government for a programme titled 'The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)'.
An Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement were signed between the governments of Bangladesh and Japan in this regards on Monday for officers to pursue higher courses in Japanese universities.
Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD) signed the Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement on behalf of Bangladesh government.
On the other hand IWAMA Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh signed the  'Exchange of Notes' while ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, Chief Representative of  JICA Bangladesh Office, signed the 'Grant Agreement' for the government of Japan, said an ERD press release.
The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) is implemented from 2001 to 2025 by the Economic Relations Division under the Ministry of Finance.
This grant will be utilized to provide scholarships for BCS Cadre Officers, Bangladesh Judicial Service Officers, First Class Officers of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division and Bangladesh Bank to study Masters and Ph.D. courses at various universities in Japan.
Under this project, some 414 officials have so far completed Master's and 05 officials have achieved Ph.D. from different Japanese Universities. After their return, officials are utilizing their acquired knowledge and skills in their work places and contributing towards the development of the country. Japan is the largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh. Since independence, Japan has committed $30.12 billion and has contributed significantly towards the overall development of the country.
In addition to soft loans, Japan is also providing significant amounts of Grant and Technical Assistance for different projects, including support to human resource development, socio-economic development and environment protection, the press release said.


