

Japan to provide 472m Japanese Yen; Deal signed

An Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement were signed between the governments of Bangladesh and Japan in this regards on Monday for officers to pursue higher courses in Japanese universities.

Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD) signed the Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement on behalf of Bangladesh government.

On the other hand IWAMA Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh signed the 'Exchange of Notes' while ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office, signed the 'Grant Agreement' for the government of Japan, said an ERD press release.

The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) is implemented from 2001 to 2025 by the Economic Relations Division under the Ministry of Finance.

Under this project, some 414 officials have so far completed Master's and 05 officials have achieved Ph.D. from different Japanese Universities. After their return, officials are utilizing their acquired knowledge and skills in their work places and contributing towards the development of the country. Japan is the largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh. Since independence, Japan has committed $30.12 billion and has contributed significantly towards the overall development of the country.

In addition to soft loans, Japan is also providing significant amounts of Grant and Technical Assistance for different projects, including support to human resource development, socio-economic development and environment protection, the press release said.



