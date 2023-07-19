GP earnings rise by 4.2pc to Tk 7,735.4cr in H1'23





In the second quarter, GP acquired 11.39 lakh new subscribers, reaching 8 Crore 13 lakh total subscribers at the end of the first half. Among the total subscribers 56.7% or 4 Crore 61 lakh are using internet services, says a press release.

"With a continued focus on expanding our network and spectrum rollout, we prioritized meeting our customers' needs through digital-centric innovation and services. This approach establishes the foundation for a future-ready data network, enhancing customer value and solidifying our position as the No. 1 network in the country," the press release GP CEO Yasir Azman as saying.

"Topline growth continued as we wrap up the first half of 2023 supported by growth in data amidst rising inflation and other macroeconomic challenges which continued as key driver behind our performance delivering double digit growth (YoY 17.1% and QoQ 11.5%). Grameenphone introduced appealing bundle packs throughout the quarter in both physical and digital channels which led to 9.4% increase in bundle revenue from the prior quarter," said GP CFO Jens Becker.

GP registered 5.7% EBITDA growth which is doubled from the previous quarter while maintaining a strong EBITDA margin of 61.1%. Net Profit After Tax in H1'23 stood at BDT 1,973.5 Crore with a margin of 25.5%.

GP has also made payments to BTRC as per the written judgement of the case relating to VAT mechanism and spectrum assignment fee during 2G license renewal without prejudice to its rights.

"Despite positive developments on dispute resolutions, total payment amounting to BDT 1,769 Crore strains GPs cash position as it comes on top of regular payments. In light of these settlements and continued constructive dialogues with BTRC with uncertain outcomes, GP is not recommending interim dividend,"Jens Becker said.



