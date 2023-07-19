Video
ECNEC okays village dev project ‘Amar Gram-Amar Shohor’

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Correspondent

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved  the flagship project titled 'Amar Gram-Amar Shohor: Pilot Village Development' project on Tuesday at a cost of Taka 800 crore to extending modern civic    facilities to the villages.

The approval came from the ECNEC meeting with its chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Ministers, State Ministers, Planning Commission members, secretaries and other senior government officials attended the meeting.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said a total of 15 projects were approved in Tuesday's meeting involving an overall cost of around Taka 18,010.12 crore.
"Of the total project cost, Taka 12,192.07 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh , Taka 584.62 crore from the concerned organization's own fund while the rest of Taka 5,233.43 crore as project assistance."

Of the approved 15 projects, 14 are new while another one is a revised project.

The Planning Minister said the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) will jointly implement the 'Amar Gram-Amar Shohor project by June 2026. It will be implemented at 15 selected villages of the country on pilot basis.

The major project operations include upazila, union and rural roads development, construction of growth centers, rural market development and agri products collection centers, ensuring water supply, sanitation and integrated waste management plant.

It also include construction of upazila multipurpose sports and cultural centers, development of schools playing grounds, development of rural accommodation, excavation of canals and ponds, erection of street lamps, supplying of Bondhu Chula and Biogas plants, social afforestation and village branding.

Some other projects approved in the meeting are : Boropukuria-Bogura-Kaliakoir 400KV Line Project, 2nd revised with an additional cost of Taka 5,753.61 crore, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Film City, 2nd phase with Taka 379.92 crore, Establishment of Sylhet Medical University (SMU) with Taka 2,036.42 crore, Ensuring flow of River during dry season, development of River ways and flood management to restore the flow of rivers of Jinai, Ghaghot, Bongshi and Nagda rivers with Taka 4,168.16 crore.

It also include construction of Ulipur (Helipad Circle)-Chilmari (Gunaigach) Link road with Taka 68.25 crore, Enhancing the qualitative standard of design and construction for ensuring resiliency of private buildings with Taka 70.58 crore, Integrated and sustainable poura water supply and sanitation at Chattogram Hill Tracts with Taka 1,196.29 crore.

Besides, the meeting approved the extension of timeframe without raising cost for two projects namely construction of Upazila Muktijoddha Complex Bhaban, 1st revised and constructing loop road along the outer wall of Asian University for Women and construction of link road from Dhaka Trunk Road to Bayezid Bostami Road, 2nd revised.


