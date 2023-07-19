

Christian co-op societies transform lives in BD

The 55-year-old woman built her 30-bed Royal Care Surgical Hospital with some 2.77 million taka (U$25,481).

Half of the construction cost came from a loan from the Christian Cooperative Credit Union Limited (CCCUL), a laypeople-run cooperative bank based in Dhaka, the largest in the country.

Altogether Das owes about 5 million taka to various cooperatives and individuals, but she is not much worried about the repayments.

"I'll be relieved from the loan in the next three to four years. I was encouraged to start the hospital thanks to support from the Christian cooperatives," Das, a member of the neo-Christian Fellowship Church, told UCA News.

"Our livelihood is modest in many ways. Yet, my husband and I could help our children flourish with higher education which was not possible in our [earlier] life," she said.

Her husband Dilip Halder, 60, is a musician. The couple's two children are yet to complete their education.

Cooperatives change lives: Aporna Das' story is an example of how cooperatives are transforming the lives of tens of thousands in Bangladesh, said Nirmol Rozario, 62, a Catholic and former CCCUL president.

American Holy Cross missionary Father Charles J. Young founded the cooperative in 1955. Currently, it has about 50,000 Catholic and Protestant members.

"Despite various challenges, cooperatives offer many opportunities for socio-economic advancement of people," Rozario told UCA News, on the sidelines of the state-sponsored International Cooperatives Day celebration in Dhaka on July 9.

"Yet, [Christian] cooperatives have not only reduced poverty in the society but also created hundreds of entrepreneurs like Aporna Das," said Rozario.

The national program drew about 2,000 cooperative unionists from various parts of the country.

Swapan Bhattacharjee, the state minister of rural development and cooperatives who was the chief guest at the event, applauded Christian-run cooperatives for "working credibly with morality and humanity" and becoming "models" for other cooperatives in Bangladesh.

He said that cooperatives can greatly contribute to sustainable development, and urged all to follow the policies, strategies, management models and ethical practices of the Christian cooperatives.

The cooperative system began in 1904 in then-British Bangladesh aiming to facilitate an agricultural credit system, published documents show.

Father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, worked to establish co-operatives considering them the basis of the village economy.

A cooperative is a member-owned and democratically controlled business venture but unlike traditional business, every member has a voice in its functioning. It collects small amounts from members as savings and provides loans and other services to them. The profit is shared among members.

Currently, there are about 190,360 various types of cooperatives in the country with more than 10 million members, according to the Cooperatives Department website.

There are about 250 cooperatives based in the Christian community, according to credit unionist Rozario. �UCA News Aporna Das was a medical nurse for 19 years before she launched a hospital herself at Chankarpool, in the southern part of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka in 2015.The 55-year-old woman built her 30-bed Royal Care Surgical Hospital with some 2.77 million taka (U$25,481).Half of the construction cost came from a loan from the Christian Cooperative Credit Union Limited (CCCUL), a laypeople-run cooperative bank based in Dhaka, the largest in the country.Altogether Das owes about 5 million taka to various cooperatives and individuals, but she is not much worried about the repayments."I'll be relieved from the loan in the next three to four years. I was encouraged to start the hospital thanks to support from the Christian cooperatives," Das, a member of the neo-Christian Fellowship Church, told UCA News.Das said she comes from an impoverished family in the southern coastal district of Bagerhat and prospered in life thanks to her hard work and support from various cooperatives."Our livelihood is modest in many ways. Yet, my husband and I could help our children flourish with higher education which was not possible in our [earlier] life," she said.Her husband Dilip Halder, 60, is a musician. The couple's two children are yet to complete their education.Cooperatives change lives: Aporna Das' story is an example of how cooperatives are transforming the lives of tens of thousands in Bangladesh, said Nirmol Rozario, 62, a Catholic and former CCCUL president.American Holy Cross missionary Father Charles J. Young founded the cooperative in 1955. Currently, it has about 50,000 Catholic and Protestant members."Despite various challenges, cooperatives offer many opportunities for socio-economic advancement of people," Rozario told UCA News, on the sidelines of the state-sponsored International Cooperatives Day celebration in Dhaka on July 9."Yet, [Christian] cooperatives have not only reduced poverty in the society but also created hundreds of entrepreneurs like Aporna Das," said Rozario.The national program drew about 2,000 cooperative unionists from various parts of the country.Swapan Bhattacharjee, the state minister of rural development and cooperatives who was the chief guest at the event, applauded Christian-run cooperatives for "working credibly with morality and humanity" and becoming "models" for other cooperatives in Bangladesh.He said that cooperatives can greatly contribute to sustainable development, and urged all to follow the policies, strategies, management models and ethical practices of the Christian cooperatives.The cooperative system began in 1904 in then-British Bangladesh aiming to facilitate an agricultural credit system, published documents show.Father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, worked to establish co-operatives considering them the basis of the village economy.A cooperative is a member-owned and democratically controlled business venture but unlike traditional business, every member has a voice in its functioning. It collects small amounts from members as savings and provides loans and other services to them. The profit is shared among members.Currently, there are about 190,360 various types of cooperatives in the country with more than 10 million members, according to the Cooperatives Department website.There are about 250 cooperatives based in the Christian community, according to credit unionist Rozario. �UCA News