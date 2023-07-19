

Infinix hosts events on Note 30 smartphone series

In the first part, Infinix's 'Note 30 Series Fast Charge Fast Fun' event invited thousands of its fans at Toggi Fun World in Bashundhara City, says a press release.

Fans of different age groups enjoyed various games, did live and vlog, and had fun in DJ, and performance by renowned young singer and composer Tanjib Sarowar. Fans were delighted by Infinix's warm reception.

In the second part, Infinix arranged a special screening of the recently released 'Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One' movie for its fans. Invited fans graced the event while enjoying the movie with Infinix family.

The Note 30 series which is equipped with All-round FastCharge technology includes the Note 30 Pro, and Note 30 models. Note 30 Pro is equipped with wireless charging capacity. The Note 30 Pro features a 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charge, a first in its price segment. This all-round package costs just BDT 27,999. The wireless charger, which is priced at BDT 2000, will be free for customers.



Infinix, a youth loving smartphone brand of Bangladesh has recently hosted different events for fans in the occasion of launching Note 30 series. Fans enjoyed in different ways such as participating in exciting games and watching movie.In the first part, Infinix's 'Note 30 Series Fast Charge Fast Fun' event invited thousands of its fans at Toggi Fun World in Bashundhara City, says a press release.Fans of different age groups enjoyed various games, did live and vlog, and had fun in DJ, and performance by renowned young singer and composer Tanjib Sarowar. Fans were delighted by Infinix's warm reception.In the second part, Infinix arranged a special screening of the recently released 'Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One' movie for its fans. Invited fans graced the event while enjoying the movie with Infinix family.The Note 30 series which is equipped with All-round FastCharge technology includes the Note 30 Pro, and Note 30 models. Note 30 Pro is equipped with wireless charging capacity. The Note 30 Pro features a 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charge, a first in its price segment. This all-round package costs just BDT 27,999. The wireless charger, which is priced at BDT 2000, will be free for customers.The Note 30 supports a 45W fast charge, which rapidly powers up the devices on the go. Two versions of the Note 30, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, are available for BDT 18,999 and 23,999, respectively. This model comes without wireless charging capability, while other features are the same as on the Note 30 Pro.