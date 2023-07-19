NBL holds workshop on Credit Risk Management

Video
Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

National Bank's CRM (MSME) Division organized a two-day long training workshop on 'Credit Risk Management' at the Bank's Training Institute recently.
A total of 39 Officials of CRM (MSME) division comprising Executives and Officers participated in that workshop, says a press release.
The workshop provided detailed training on various aspects of credit risk management such as loan proposal preparation, assessment, risk management, credit decision-making considerations etc.  
It is to be noted that the Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Md Mehmood Husain formally inaugurated the workshop as chief guest by connecting through virtual platform on July 14.
Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, DMD and CAMLCO of NBL was also present in that event. The chief guest stressed the importance of credit risk management to the participants and said that credit risk management is the most important among various risks of the bank. In this regard, continuous training of the existing manpower of the bank on credit risk is the utmost priority. He also thanked CRM (MSME) Division and was concerned about organizing such a workshop for the first time with the Executives and Officers of the National Bank.
Syed Rois Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, was present as the special guest on the closing day of the workshop. He also distributed training certificates among the participants at the closing ceremony. Md Shahidul Islam, Head and EVP of CRM (MSME) Division of the bank and Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, Principal and VP of NBTI were also present.


